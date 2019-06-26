Ocean Springs, Pascagoula warn utility customers paying online through third-party sites

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Both Ocean Springs and Pascagoula are warning residents to use caution when paying utility bills using a third-party site.
Doxo.com is the one named by both cities. It’s the first website to pop up when you do a Google search asking how to pay your water bill in the City of Ocean Springs. But Ocean Springs city leaders say it is not affiliated in any way with the city, even though it may appear that it is.
Out of the roughly 8,000 water bills paid monthly, a little over 100 customers use Doxo. It’s a small percentage but the city has seen more and more issues with late fees due to payment on the third-party site.
“The website, we became aware of when we did a water cutoff and some of our customers actually paid on that website," said Ocean Springs’ utility billing supervisor Megan Boston. “When you pay online through the City of Ocean Springs website, I get that payment immediately. Through this website, we don’t get that payment for seven to nine days. It could take longer, it could be less. They actually physically cut us a check,”
The city attorney in Ocean Springs is aware of the site and is working to get all traces of the city removed.
Both Ocean Springs and Pascagoula issued released to the public saying the following:
“While this is a modern convenience, and done easily with legitimate companies, some 3rd party payment companies do not transfer payments immediately from your bank to your creditors. This can result in late fees or disruption of services. This is the responsibility of the paying customer."
Both cities say no refunds on late fees will be issued to customers if their bills are late due to using any third-party payment service.
