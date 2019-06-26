MGCCC hires Harrison as new basketball coach

Harrison is a native of Little Rock, Ark., where he was Mr. Basketball for the state during his senior year at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet in 1998. The team won the state championship. He went on to play collegiately at Ole Miss, where he was named All-SEC in 2000 and 2001. Harrison finished his career as only the second player in school history to score 1,000 points and dish out 400 assists. A four-year letter winner, his teams won 86 games, which were the second-most in Ole Miss history at the time. He finished ranked third in steals (172) and assists (427), and fourth in free-throw percentage (82 percent) and 3-pointers made (136). Harrison was part of the SEC Legend class of 2017.