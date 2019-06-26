A little less humidity expected today

Summer is here to stay! We’ll be hot this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Thankfully, we’re going to see less humidity today. The heat index will be near 100 at times. An isolated shower or two are possible this afternoon, but rain chances remain slim.
We’ll be warm and quiet tonight with lows in the 70s. Thursday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible.
As high pressure weakens by Friday and the weekend, we may see a few more showers and storms. High temps may cool down into the upper 80s and low 90s.
