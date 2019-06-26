High pressure brings morning comfort, and very low rain chance

The air is slightly less humid to start our Wednesday. High pressure nearby has helped our dew points drop from the tropical 70s to the muggy upper 60s. For us, we’ll likely find it quite comfortable as we’ll take any drop in humidity we can get in the summer no matter how small. But, to someone visiting South Mississippi from the north, they would still call what we have this morning very humid. In any case, we’re headed for a partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with high temps in the 90s and heat index only up to about 100 or 102 which is an improvement from yesterday’s 107. Thanks to high pressure nearby, rain should be hard to come by for most of today for much of South Mississippi. Still, a few isolated thunderstorms will again be possible today but only later in the day during the late afternoon into the evening hours. For the rest of this week and the weekend, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day. Projected rainfall amounts over the next seven days are expected to be about one inch overall on average for coastal Mississippi which doesn’t look like a washout.