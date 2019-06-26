Emergency birth scenario training challenges MGCCC students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman giving birth in a car on the side of the road is a real-life situation that happens, and it’s a situation paramedic students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College are learning how to handle through scenario training.
Instructor Ron Morgan set up several different scenarios to test the students’ abilities to successfully complete a live birth in an ambulance.
“This emergency birthing scenario is about as real as it gets,” said Stephanie Roberts, MGCCC simulation director. “It’s a mother in labor and in pain, and the students have to assess the situation and help deliver the baby.”
During each exercise, Roberts acts as the voice of the mother.
“Sometimes, the mom is giving birth as they show up. Other times, she’s in labor,” Roberts added. “We develop a variety of different situations,so our students will have a grasp on what could happen in real life.”
The hope is these students will at least have some experience with this scenario so that when they get out in the field, they can possibly save lives.
