Corps of Engineers announces closure of Bonnet Carré Spillway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, June 26, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the forthcoming closure of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.
The Corps says the closure of the spillway will begin at a stage of 15.5 feet at the Carrollton Gage, allowing crews to safely close bays. Based on the forecast from the National Weather Service, the Corps says the process of closing the spillway could start the second or third week of July.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.