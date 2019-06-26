Arrests made in St. Martin stolen property investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people have been arrested by Jackson County deputies after an investigation into items reported stolen in St. Martin.
Joshua Murray, 37, of D’Iberville was charged with grand larceny and commercial burglary.
Farra Jarvis, 42, of Ocean Springs and Randy Ables, 42, of Vancleave were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a woman reported an enclosed, commercial work trailer had been stolen on Monday. The stolen trailer was reportedly full of tools and other work equipment valuing at more than $5,000. The trailer was stored behind a locked gate at a business off Stenum Street in St. Martin.
During the investigation, another business, known as Hiers Construction, on the same street, also reported being burglarized.
Later on that same day, Sheriff Ezell says deputies received a tip about stolen property at a home on Soloman Road in St. Martin that matched the description of the items missing. Investigators performed a search warrant and recovered the stolen tools and equipment mentioned in both burglaries on Monday and Tuesday.
Jarvis and Ables were arrested when the search warrant was being performed.
