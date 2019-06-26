Arrests made in St. Martin stolen property investigation

Arrests made in St. Martin stolen property investigation
(Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Annie Johnson | June 26, 2019 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 3:25 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people have been arrested by Jackson County deputies after an investigation into items reported stolen in St. Martin.

Joshua Murray, 37, of D’Iberville was charged with grand larceny and commercial burglary. (Photo source: JCSO)
Joshua Murray, 37, of D’Iberville was charged with grand larceny and commercial burglary. (Photo source: JCSO)

Joshua Murray, 37, of D’Iberville was charged with grand larceny and commercial burglary.

Farra Jarvis, 42, of Ocean Springs and Randy Ables, 42, of Vancleave were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a woman reported an enclosed, commercial work trailer had been stolen on Monday. The stolen trailer was reportedly full of tools and other work equipment valuing at more than $5,000. The trailer was stored behind a locked gate at a business off Stenum Street in St. Martin.

During the investigation, another business, known as Hiers Construction, on the same street, also reported being burglarized.

Farra Jarvis, 42, of Ocean Springs was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. (Photo source: JCSO)
Farra Jarvis, 42, of Ocean Springs was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. (Photo source: JCSO)

Later on that same day, Sheriff Ezell says deputies received a tip about stolen property at a home on Soloman Road in St. Martin that matched the description of the items missing. Investigators performed a search warrant and recovered the stolen tools and equipment mentioned in both burglaries on Monday and Tuesday.

Jarvis and Ables were arrested when the search warrant was being performed.

Randy Ables, 42, of Vancleave was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. (Photo source: JCSO)
Randy Ables, 42, of Vancleave was arrested for possession of paraphernalia. (Photo source: JCSO)

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.