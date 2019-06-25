Take your umbrella for Tuesday, just in case

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Hot high temperatures in the lower 90s are expected. A very low risk of severe damaging weather and excessive rainfall will exist for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Any stronger thunderstorms will be capable of downburst winds, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected each day this week and into the weekend. Rainfall amounts over the next seven days are expected to be about one inch overall on average for coastal Mississippi which doesn’t look like a washout.