Storms may pop up this afternoon and evening

The heat and humidity are back today! Highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index around 100-105. We may see a little relief with some showers and storms developing this afternoon. Some may linger into the evening. It’s possible that these storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Showers and storms will dissipate late tonight. We’ll stay warm and muggy by Wednesday morning with lows in the 70s. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will reach the mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100. Isolated showers will be possible.
A few more pop-up showers and storms are possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
