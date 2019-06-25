Stabbed Hancock County canine deputy recovering ‘very well’

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Loco, a Hancock County canine officer’s road to recovery is looking good after being stabbed in pursuit of a suspect.
“He’s recovering very well. Actually, he just got his cone off,” said sheriff’s deputy Colin Freeman, Loco’s handler.
According to Freeman, Loco the Belgian Malinois was back to his normal self about two days after the attack.
“It’s been hard keeping him from bouncing around so much, so he doesn’t take the stitches out,” Freeman said.
The vet who performed his surgery says Loco needed 100 to 125 stitches after being stabbed in the abdomen while pursuing a suspect in the woods.
“Most of them are internal stitches. He’s only got about 30 to 40 stitches on the outside,” Freeman explained.
The sheriff says Loco and the other K-9 deputies are valued in the same way as the human officers are. In the heat of the moment, Freeman didn’t know what happened to his four-legged partner.
“The first thing I thought when he would not come back to my commands... I thought the worst had happened to him,” Freeman recalls.
And every moment Loco was missing was hard for Freeman.
“It was a long three and a half hours until we found him. It was very stressful and very emotional,” he says.
When it was announced that Loco would make a full recovery, the people at the sheriff's department were relieved.
Loco’s work expectations have been cut down for now.
“He’s on desk duty. He’s confined to the kennel,” Sheriff Ricky Adam joked.
Those stitches will be out in about 10 to 15 days. But until then, Loco is expected to take it easy and rest in his kennel until he gets back to work. But he does get taken on walks 2 to 3 times a day, so he doesn’t stay in the kennel all day long.
Jeremy Mitchell, the man charged with stabbing Loco, is in the Harrison County jail. He is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, and a slew of other charges.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.