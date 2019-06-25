Palace Casino’s food & beverage director wins gold medal at National Senior Games

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Jim Brown can now add national gold medalist to his list of accolades.
Brown, the director of food & beverages at the Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi just returned home after competing in the National Senior Games. Brown didn’t come home empty-handed. At the games, he won the gold medal in bowling.
“I’ve bowled in a number of local and state competitions over the years, but nothing of this magnitude,” Brown stated.
Brown bowled regularly in leagues when he was in his 20’s and 30’s but stopped due to his knee becoming arthritic from a previous sports injury. After a knee replacement a few years ago, Brown picked the sport up again.
He was one of 13,712 athletes from all 50 states, who competed in 20 medal sports. That’s the highest number of athletes to ever compete in the National Senior Games presented by Humana.
The games promote health and wellness for adults 50 and over and is the largest multi-sport championship event in the world for seniors.
“This was my first national championship. The skill level in all age groups of this competition was amazing. The best part of the competition was being able to cheer on and share the success with my wife, Joyce and friends Joanne Lenahan, silver & bronze medalist, Jim Bigelow and Max Titus,” Brown commented.
Brown qualified for the 2019 National Senior Games by winning the gold medal for his age group in the 2018 Bowling Men’s Singles qualifying event, where he shot a perfect 300 game. He also medaled in Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, with his wife as his partner, at the state level.
“I am nowhere near where I hope I can be with more work,” Brown said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.