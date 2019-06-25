Ocean Springs officials warn residents about using third party payment companies

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Although it may be convenient, city officials are warning residents about using third party payment companies to pay their utility bills.
Many people have recently started using these companies because of their easy usage with legitimate companies. Instead of having to type their payment information, the funds are transferred directly from the user’s bank.
But officials say some of the companies are not transferring payments immediately from the user’s bank account to the creditor resulting in late payments. This can result in late fees or disruption of services, which falls back on the customer.
The city stressed Doxo.com is not an authorized vendor to accept utility payments due to Ocean Springs, and officials will not refund any fees incurred by using the company.
