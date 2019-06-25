Moss Point alderman files $1 million lawsuit again city’s mayor

“This abuse culminated during the December 4, 2018, alderman meeting while the board was in executive session, when the defendant King ordered the police (who was service as a sergeant-at-arms) to arrest and/or forcibly remove the Plaintiff from the executive session meeting. In following this order, the police officer placed his hand(s) on the Plaintiff as if he were going to physically remove the Plaintiff from the meeting. At that time, the city attorney ordered the police officer to unhand the Plaintiff, and instructed the Defendant King that his action/order was out of line and improper. The Plaintiff further alleges that the Defendant King has further engaged in a campaign to exclude the Plaintiff from meetings and events which are part of the Plaintiff’s public duties.”