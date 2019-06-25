Moonshine operation discovered in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents with the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control discovered a moonshine operation on Marie McKay Road in Kiln Tuesday.
While performing a search warrant at the residence, agents found a working two-barrel moonshine still. The still was in a barn behind the home. There were about 100 gallons of finished moonshine product with two 55-gallon drums filled with mash at the location.
A 55-gallon stainless steel cooker and a stainless steel condensing coil were destroyed at the scene.
Agents say no one was at the home during the time of the search warrant, and no arrests have been made at this time. But this is an ongoing investigation, and officials do have at least one person of interest in the case. Arrests are expected in the future.
This is the first moonshine bust in Hancock County this year. Last year, there were three moonshine busts in the county.
