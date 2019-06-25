Mississippi Power hosts iCan! Girls STEM Camp

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power is helping to make the future brighter for school aged girls interested in engineering.
While women make up half of the overall workforce, according to the Southern Company, they only make up 21 percent of all STEM jobs. Additionally, only 11 percent of working engineers are women. Mississippi Power is out to change that.
Introduced by Alabama Power, the camp was founded to empower and inspire young female minds to explore the field of engineering.
Today, Gulf Coast girls are led by female Mississippi Power engineers and co-op students through four workstations. They learned basic concepts from mechanical, electrical, industrial, civil, chemical and computer engineering.
Through a host of hands-on interactions they designed a high-heeled shoe, created lip balm and bath bombs and also created and edited their own digitally-animated movie. These skills are important for an array of reasons, according to Yaneira Lara, a distribution engineer with Mississippi Power, and an instructor in today’s camp.
“It’s important to expose young females that STEM careers are out there for them and the opportunities that are there if they choose to go that path," Lara said. "So, this is just a way to kind of spark an interest in them so that they go back to school and ask questions and maybe even shadow an engineer just to kind of build that foundation if this is what they want to do.”
This is one of the highlight’s of Lara’s summer. “I like seeing their reactions to the experiments and talking to them about what I do,” she said. “A lot of the experiments, they can do at home... like the slime. What’s I think is most well-received are the fundamentals and the safety behind the things that we are teaching."
The girls in this year’s summer camp, the third hosted by Mississippi Power, were excited to get their hands dirty. “I’ve done this camp last year and the year before because I like doing science and engineering,” said Aria Grady, a STEM camp student.
“My favorite is the elephant toothpaste,” Grady said. “We make that with iodine solution, which is iodine and water, Dawn dish soap and hydrogen peroxide,” said Grady. “It explodes!”
To learn more about other educational programs offered by Mississippi Power, visit the company’s website HERE.
