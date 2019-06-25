MDEQ mobile workshops educating the youth

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality hosted a workshop in Pass Christian Tuesday. Teachers wanted to educate children on what’s happening on the Coast, as well as make learning fun.
“It is really fun besides the fact that we are not in school, although I love school," said Lillia Fuller. “It is fun to do experiments and interact besides just hearing lectures and stuff. But it is really fun, and I am glad that they got to come and teach us about this today.”
Salinity and pollution were a couple of topics discussed in Tuesday’s workshop. While the teachers enjoyed making the lessons fun, they stressed how important and relevant these lessons are.
“This is extremely relative to the floods that we have going on, right now, that are affecting the Mississippi River, the Mississippi Gulf Coast because that is exactly what is happening. We have the second largest dead zone in the entire world right now,” said educator Cherie Schadler.
The Schadler family has been attempting to find creative ways to educate children on the environment since 1990.
Anthony Gooden and Brennan Davis are two young students that walked away from the class more aware of the environmental issues here on the Coast.
“I think it is really good to spread the word about how you can preserve our Gulf Coast, and make it look better than what it is out there, and how to be more responsible and not litter,” said Davis.
They weren’t the only two walking away with a renewed sense of responsibility.
“As educators, environmental educators, it is our goal to try and help students think for themselves. We want them to actually think about processes. So, when we are inspiring them through these activities, you can see them really become aware of their actions and how the world works around them," said Schadler.
The MDEQ mobile classroom welcomed children from third to fifth grade. Over the last week, they have made stops in Gulfport, Waveland and now Pass Christian.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.