Community flag wave planned for Mississippi soldiers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - You’re invited to help send off some hometown heroes Saturday morning.
The Mississippi Army National Guard 859th Vertical Engineer Company is leaving Pascagoula for a year-long deployment to Kuwait. The mayors of Pascagoula and Gautier, as well as Army Guard officials, are asking residents to join them as they line the streets, wave flags, and cheer as the convoy of buses leave the Armory in Pascagoula and head to the Mississippi Air Guard hanger in Gulfport.
If you plan to take part in the flag wave, do so safely, especially when driving onto the shoulder of a roadway and exiting a vehicle. Arrive early, and keep a close watch on children. People in Pascagoula/Gautier should be parked by 8:30 am. Gulfport well-wishers should be on the route by 9:00 am.
THE ROUTE
Around 9:00 am: From the Armory in Pascagoula, the bus convoy will head south on Hospital Road to Highway 90. They will proceed west on Highway 90 across the high-rise bridge and the causeway into Gautier. They will proceed through Gautier to Highway 57 at Ocean Springs/Gautier. The buses will proceed north on Highway 57 to Interstate 10 and head west to the exit in Gulfport for the Biloxi/Gulfport Airport (Highway 49).
BEST PLACES TO PARK AND WAVE
If you’re traveling from the east (Mobile, AL) – the best place to park and stand on the shoulder of the road will be anywhere along Highway 90, westbound, from Hospital Road to Pascagoula St. (BEFORE 8:30 am) The entire Causeway (MLK Highway) west, after the high-rise bridge will have parking on the shoulder and a good view of the buses. Please exit/re-enter Causeway safely. (BEFORE 8:30 am)
If you are in Gautier or Ocean Springs, or travelling from the west, organizers recommend anywhere on the westbound side of Highway 90 in Gautier, as well as the northbound shoulder on Highway 57 across from the Sunplex.
If you are in Gulfport you can travel to Airport Road and see the convoy. The bus convoy will disembark at the MS Air National Guard facility, adjacent to the Biloxi/Gulfport Airport. Please be in place by 9:00 am safely on the shoulder of Airport Rd.
Remember, there is no stopping or parking allowed on Interstate 10 unless you have an emergency.
