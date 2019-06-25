Marine life, seafood, environment: Report details how Bonnet Carre is impacting each

“MDMR continues to monitor Mississippi waters and the effects from the Bonnet Carré Spillway,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality recently issued beach closures in Hancock and Harrison Counties due to an algal bloom on the surface of the water. MDEQ advises people, and their pets, to avoid contact, including swimming, with the blue-green algae because exposure can be harmful. MDMR also advises the public to not eat fish or any other seafood taken from any affected waters or in proximity to the beach closures. The public’s safety is very important to our state and our agency will continue working closely with MDEQ to monitor our waters and our seafood.”