Biloxi man accused of using phone to secretly record someone in the bathroom

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is facing a felony “Peeping Tom” charge after police say he secretly recorded someone using his cell phone.
Alex J. Robert Wilson, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with felony voyeurism. Authorities say Wilson’s phone was hidden in a bathroom and was actively recording the victim when it was found.
It happened at a home on 4th Street. According to police, Wilson knew the people that live in the home. Authorities would not say how long the phone was recording or release any additional information.
Wilson was arrested and a $50,000 bond was set by Judge Albert Fountain.
