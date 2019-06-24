Sheriff: 14-year-old Slidell boy downs in East Pearl River

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of a 14-year-old Slidell-area boy from the East Pearl River late Sunday night (June 24).
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team were dispatched to the East Pearl River near I-10 in reference to a juvenile who had gone into the water and had not resurfaced.
The 14-year-old boy, who has been identified as Michael Bright, was boating with family members on the East Pearl River when the group decided to tie their boat under the Interstate and go swimming. When the rest of the group returned to the boat, the boy was not with them.
Bright’s father said he had several siblings and came from a loving family. This fall, Bright would have been starting his freshman year at Slidell High. He was passionate about track and excelled in running and his father said he will be remembered as a loving, caring and respectful young man.
Shortly before midnight, deputies located the boy’s body in the area where he had last been seen. The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for a cause and manner of death determination.
