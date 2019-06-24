BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds returned to their homes across the southeast Sunday evening with Scrapin’ the Coast now in the rearview mirror.
“If you’re passionate about your car or just want to show it off, come to Scrapin’ the Coast. Everybody showing everything they put their livelihood, money, time, passion into. So show it off right here,” said Ryan Taylor.
That is what thousands came to do. Well, that and have a great time, but you didn’t need to own one of the vehicles on display to have a good time.
“I’ve been a fan of cars my whole life, and I figure just being a photographer in the military I could take time out here to practice and perfect my craft, you know. So I could do a good job at work,” said Spencer Tobler.
Tobler is serving in the Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base and said he intends on coming back next year.
“This is my first year being here. I am stationed here at Keesler Air Force Base, and I will definitely be coming back next year. The atmosphere, the cars out here are amazing. It is a pretty cool event," he said.
It has even made him realize he hopes to some day have a car worthy of showing off at Scrapin'. While Spencer took some great pictures, many were of cars that were anything but scraping the coast.
“This year was dominated by trucks. It looks like every year I come the trucks get bigger and bigger and taller and taller. So hey that is how it is, but I am into the car scene, I keep it low and that is where I go,” said Milton Jackson.
Jackson is a member of Menace Car Club. The group had several members come down, and many of them look forward to the event each year. Although Jackson enjoys low-riding vehicles, event organizers stressed that the show is open to all kinds of cars.
“Anywhere from motorcycles, bicycles, to four wheel drives, low-riders. It is an open car show. The beauty of this event is there something here for everyone,” said organizer Myles Holcomb.
In a way, all the different rides helped bring the attendees closer together.
“Yeah, it is actually a really great environment to be in because just seeing all the different kinds of things people come up with, it makes for great conversation just to see where everybody’s ideas come from,” Taylor said.
Taylor is already planning to return to next year’s event with further upgrades to his car. He is far from the only attendee looking forward to next year.
