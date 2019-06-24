Scattered thunderstorms may start the day

After a mainly hot weekend, expect a slightly better chance for rain on Monday which could bring for some temporary relief from the heat. A complex of showers and thunderstorms approaching coastal Mississippi may hold together and bring wet conditions that could impact the Monday morning drive. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms may also develop this afternoon. Temperatures will try to climb to the lower 90s by this afternoon with a heat index in the triple-digits, perhaps as high as 105 to 109. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day this week and this weekend. Some of these thunderstorms will be capable of gusty winds, occasional lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Over the next seven days, our region could pick up around an inch of rainfall which doesn’t appear to be a washout.