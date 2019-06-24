Public invited to comment on Point Park piers improvements

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula residents are invited to give input regarding project that is up for federal assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency intends to provide assistance to the City of Pascagoula for the repairs of the Point Park piers, which were damaged during Hurricane Nate as a result of storm surge and flooding.
The city posted the full letter of public notice on its Facebook page.
The letter mentions public comment is invited on possible alternatives to the proposed project, methods to protect this facility and on whether the facility should be restored at all.
People can obtain information about this action and its specific location by calling 228-762-1020 or emailing djones@cityofpascagoula.com between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments about this project should be submitted in writing to Danielle Jones at the above email address by July 3 at 5 p.m.
