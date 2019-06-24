Pass Christian shrimpers really needed Blessing of the Fleet

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian’s first Blessing of the Fleet in two years couldn’t have come at a better time. Shrimpers like Rosco Liebig are devastated. He’s been fishing for 14 years and he describes this year as “catastrophic.”
“We’re catching bait, and we’re not even able to hold them on the boat,” he said. “We can catch croakers and within five hours, every one of them is dead.”
He said his business is down by about a third from this time last year.
“See right there,” he said as he showed off a net full of shrimp. “That’s all dead. That’s ridiculous. That’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Liebig added that hope isn’t just in the hands of officials.
“We need the blessing,” he said. “At this point, we need to come to Jesus.”
Dennis Marshall Jr., agreed.
“We all need the blessing,” he said. “We’re all out there. I mean, Mother Nature’s been kicking our butts with this weather.”
Although Marshall’s charter business has been hurt, it’s almost a party compared to the shrimpers.
“I grew up doing it,” he said. “My dad shrimped on the Coast for 45 years, and I feel for all the shrimpers because it’s a tough way to make a living, especially with all this freshwater intrusion.”
For the faithful, an intrusion of fresh water is best met with an infusion of holy water. For maximum efficiency, the Rev. Kyle Bennett of Trinity Episcopal Church prefers some fun with function.
“The super soaker gets the water to the boats,” he said. “Blessing upon the boats, especially upon all the fishermen going out there. I hope they have a wonderful season.”
Rather than having the boats come to the blessing, the blessing came to the boats.
“We’re out here today to bless them and bless their vessels,” said the Rev. Mike Austin of the Holy Family Parish. “But, I think, this year most of all to bless our water, as we know the situation that everybody is facing. We just pray for God’s intervention that he will send his wonderful healing to the water.”
The Pass Christian Blessing of the Fleet has been going on for more than 30 years.
