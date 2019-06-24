Navigator Credit Union celebrates 80 years in business

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A Coast financial institution with more than 43,000 members spent Monday celebrating. It was a big day for Navigator Credit Union as they celebrated 80 years of service.
NCU was founded in 1939 by seven shipyard workers at Ingalls.
Monday is NCU’s birthday, but customers received the presents in the form of cookies and other takeaways. Even the kids got a chance to join in on the fun with coloring books and Huggies.
The credit union has 13 branches stretching from Daphne, Alabama to Gulfport and assets of $340 million. But it’s not all about assets for Navigator Credit Union. The institution gives more than $100,000 a year for charity causes along the Coast.
As for what they offer their customers, let’s just say it has a lot to do with the personal touch.
“I feel like we give the best member experience possible because every member, ever time. We truly strive to help our members with their finances achieve their dreams and be successful,” said Paricia Coleman, the chief administrative officer.
Customers seem to agree with Coleman.
“People are friendly here. It’s quite enjoyable. Also, they help us with our finances and give us excellent service with that,” said Gloria Beaugez.
Now, credit union officials say they are still looking at ways to grow the organization. Again, they have 13 branches but they are looking to expand in the future. They just have to find the right fit.
