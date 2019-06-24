Lynn Meadows Discovery Center says goodbye to legend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Lynn Meadows Discovery Center bids a fond farewell to a woman who has become a staple within their walls. Tonya Sanders Hayes created the WINGS Performing Arts program 20 years ago from the ground up and will now watch the group move on without her.
Tonya Hayes started her journey with the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center two decades ago. As is synonymous with her body of work, she created something where there was nothing.
“I got to come over here and work with Betsy Grant. She wanted to find a way to involve children in the Discovery Center once they aged out, about third of fourth grade," Hayes said. "So, we found a way to get kids in and teach them to give back. We taught them to serve others through the arts and make a difference. I think that was really possible because of this unique environment.”
Students of her program came together today to wish Hayes well on her next adventure. Some of her best friends even showed up to roast her on her way out the door. Gulf Coast theater veteran David Delk showed up with a parody of “They Made Me Love You” in tribute to his friend.
WINGS student Joseph Jones said he would not be where he is today without Hayes’s influence on his life.
“Being around a person that works so hard kind of makes you want to work hard as well," Jones said. "I just feel like having her around has really helped me to become a better person overall.”
After 20 years of magic, and countless success stories from students and colleagues alike, the board of directors of the discovery center had a surprise for Hayes.
The gymnasium that Hayes turned into a theater will be named in her honor. The T.S. Hayes Theatre will now host the WINGS Performing Arts Group for many years to come.
