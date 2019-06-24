Local Walmarts accept EBT payments for grocery pickup

BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Walmart is now offering customers the option to pay for their grocery pickup orders with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
This new payment option is being offered at the Walmart stores in the Gulfport and Biloxi area.
“We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart. “Access to convenience, to quality and fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay.”
How it works
- Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local Gulfport/Biloxi store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select “EBT card” for the payment option and a time to pick up their order.
- Pickup and Pay: Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers, and a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.
- Payment: When the associate brings the order to the customer’s car, the customer will be asked to provide their EBT benefit card for payment.
With this rollout, Walmart becomes the first retailer to offer this method for online grocery pickup customers at scale.
