Hancock Chamber announces 2019 Businesses of the Year

After three decades in business, patrons can still find Stevie and Mabel Haas behind the Broke Spoke bar on weeknights, serving up ice cold beverages and cooking pizza in the back. The 60-year-old building became a national landmark in 1997 when the Kiln’s own legendary quarterback Brett Favre led the Packers to Super Bowl XXXI. The local establishment drew hundreds of Wisconsin fans to watch the New England Patriots’ defeat. Stevie and Mabel have put their whole lives into their small town business and it has paid dividends to the Kiln community’s economy as well as for countless charities and community causes.