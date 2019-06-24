Hancock Chamber announces 2019 Businesses of the Year

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock Chamber has announced the four businesses that have been elected by the membership as 2019 Businesses of the Year.
Creole Creamery/PJ’s Coffee in Bay St. Louis, Pearl River Community College Hancock Center in Waveland, Tiki Delivery in Diamondhead and Broke Spoke in Kiln area/Hancock County were all selected.
PJ’s and Creole Creamery are side-by-side new additions to the Main Street mix of businesses in Old Town Bay St. Louis. The pair of investments by owner Jim McPhaille resulted in the hiring of more than 100 employees and is considered a boon to downtown by adding more options for visitors and locals. The clean, efficient modern facilities in the heart of downtown are easily accessible and pet-friendly as well as being ADA compliant.
Tiki Delivery is a grass roots company that started in Diamondhead and is now known throughout the Coast as it continues to grow and compete with the national chains. Anthony Depreo, CEO of Tiki Delivery, is actively involved in Hancock County and the Diamondhead community. He volunteers time and money to make the community a better place to live, work, play and worship. Tiki Delivery’s goal is to keep local dollars in Hancock County.
Since 2005, the Pearl River Community College Hancock Center has been providing students with an opportunity to receive a quality education by preparing them to complete a degree or certificate program for a successful career. The Hancock Center also provides workforce training programs required by local businesses, industries, educational and public service agencies. This year, the Hancock Center will break ground on the Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce near Stennis International Airport to meet industry demands while increasing workforce development in Hancock County.
After three decades in business, patrons can still find Stevie and Mabel Haas behind the Broke Spoke bar on weeknights, serving up ice cold beverages and cooking pizza in the back. The 60-year-old building became a national landmark in 1997 when the Kiln’s own legendary quarterback Brett Favre led the Packers to Super Bowl XXXI. The local establishment drew hundreds of Wisconsin fans to watch the New England Patriots’ defeat. Stevie and Mabel have put their whole lives into their small town business and it has paid dividends to the Kiln community’s economy as well as for countless charities and community causes.
“Small businesses are the very backbone of our economy,” said Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock Chamber. “Everyone nominated from small businesses to our outstanding citizens are a product of entrepreneurship and a drive to improve the quality of life in Hancock County. It is our privilege as the county’s largest business organization to recognize these businesses and individuals as symbol of our gratitude for their investment in and service to our communities throughout Hancock County.”
Businesses of the Year and the Top 10 Outstanding Citizens will be recognized at the Annual Salute to Business & Industry Awards Gala, with one Outstanding Citizen being announced as Citizen of the Year.
The Hancock Chamber Industrial Award of Excellence and Community Partner of the Year will also be announced at the Gala.
The Annual Salute to Business & Industry Awards Gala will be held Aug. 8 at Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis.
