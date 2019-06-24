Eldorado, Caesars deal will create America’s largest gaming company

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The ownership of Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi is about to change, but not the Caesar’s name. Monday, Eldorado Resorts announced plans to buy Caesars Entertainment, creating the largest gaming company in America.
The proposed merger is a $17.3 billion cash-and-stock deal. When it’s all complete, the combined company will retain the valuable Caesars name. The new company will also continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Of the approximately 60 casinos in this combined venture, five are in Mississippi. Caesars Entertainment has two casinos: Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi and Horseshoe Casino in Tunica.
Eldorado Resorts has three casinos in the state: Trop Casino in Greenville, Lady Luck in Vicksburg, and Isle of Capri in Lula.
