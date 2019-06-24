Centennial Plaza holds second job fair ahead of late-August opening

“An applicant can come in, they get their application and fill it out. They’re interviewed on the spot and if they meet all of our qualifications, we hire on the spot," said Angie Dearman, Director of Sales. “This is a 50-acre resort and we need quite a few, so we’re just interviewing again and making sure we fill all positions. Centennial Plaza is going to be a large family resort,” Dearman said.