Centennial Plaza holds second job fair ahead of late-August opening

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Centennial Plaza Resort gets closer to opening day, leaders at the property continue the search for staff. Applicants have been applying for positions for over a week in the resort’s second job fair.
At the self-proclaimed crown jewel of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, staffing is a main focus. Bringing the right candidates on board to deliver the highest level of service at the Oasis Resort, the Grand Centennial Hotel, and The Blue Marlin is a top priority.
The Blue Marlin will be the property’s find dining location. While there are still a few management positions available, line-level staff in operations and food and beverage are the focus right now.
“An applicant can come in, they get their application and fill it out. They’re interviewed on the spot and if they meet all of our qualifications, we hire on the spot," said Angie Dearman, Director of Sales. “This is a 50-acre resort and we need quite a few, so we’re just interviewing again and making sure we fill all positions. Centennial Plaza is going to be a large family resort,” Dearman said.
Dearman said that there are a host of reasons that hospitality professionals on the Mississippi Gulf Coast should choose to work at Centennial Plaza.
“In my opinion, it’s the first one truly on the Gulf Coast that’s not casino related,” Dearman told WLOX. "This is a family owned business. They treat you like family and I think it’s just going to be exciting. It’s the new shiny project on the coast.”
Dearman said that it’s important to complete the resort’s staffing as business is already starting to get off the ground. She said all but two of the wedding parties that have toured the property so far have signed contracts. And on top of the weddings that are already booked, the property will continue to be the central hub for Cruisin’ the Coast in early October.
