Bobby Bradley receives call up to the Majors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Harrison Central baseball standout, Bobby Bradley, has spent the first five years of his professional career in the minor leagues, but come Sunday he will make his major league debut.
The Cleveland Indians called up the 23-year-old first baseman after leading the International League in home runs (24) as a member of Triple-A Columbus Clippers. Bradley is batting .292 (75-for-257) with 17 doubles and 55 RBI in 67 games (.359/.638/.997).
A 2014 third round pick by Cleveland, Bradley was selected to compete in the Futures and International League All-Star game, but will now miss both due to his promotion.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.