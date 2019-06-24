Police: traffic citations and arrest down considerably during Scrapin the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scrapin the Coast had another successful year as tens of thousands of people came to the Gulf Coast to participate in the extravagant events this past week.
The event calls itself “the wildest show on the Coast”, and the city says Biloxi police agree with the nickname. But traffic tickets, arrests and vehicle tows were considerably down this year, which police attribute to the city’s traffic plan.
“Traffic was heavy throughout the weekend,” said Mike Wills, assistant chief of the Biloxi Police Department. “And at one point on Saturday, we were forced to go to one lane eastbound and one last westbound on Hwy 90 after an ambulance had difficulty responding to a call. It was after that, and after consulting with AMR and the Biloxi Fire Department, that we decided to reserve the left lanes for emergency vehicles.”
When the traffic plan is implemented, police close the left lanes of Hwy 90 to all vehicles except for first responders.
Some residents criticize the plan, but Wills says it is needed.
“Some people question the benefits of limiting traffic to one lane, but seeing an ambulance stuck in traffic demonstrated once again why having that lane for first-responders is so important,” he explained.
Sixty-six traffic tickets, mostly for minor violations, were issued over the weekend, compared to about 200 traffic violations last year. But surprisingly, police say as many as half a dozen light poles were hit by motorists over the weekend on Hwy 90 and other places.
“I think there was less opportunity and less inclination for people to commit traffic violations," Wills said.
A dozen vehicles were towed and about a dozen arrests were made, including a felony weapons charge.
On Saturday night, police reported a motorcyclist reaching speeds of about 100 mph north of the Coast Coliseum. Because of the crowded roadways, police did not pursue the motorcyclist, who was later apprehended in Harrison County after being surveilled by a sheriff’s department helicopter.
Wills says this year’s attendance appeared to be significantly higher than previous years.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.