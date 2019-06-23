11-year-old Mississippi girl dies after suffering gunshot wound to the face

By Josh Carter | June 23, 2019 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 12:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old has died in Jackson, Miss. after suffering a gunshot wound to the facial area.

The shooting happened on Ginger Drive just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

When police responded to the scene, they found an 11-year-old female suffering from a wound to the face.

She was transported to a local hospital where she would later die from her injuries.

Based on information so far, the victim obtained the firearm which was left unsecured inside her home.

A parent, who was in another part of the home, found the 11-year-old moments after hearing the firearm go off.

This incident is currently being classified as a death pending. Investigators are seeking additional information from the parent of the victim.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

