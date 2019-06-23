World War II combat ship brings American history to Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - World War II vessel PT 305 is docked in Bay St. Louis, courtesy of the World War II museum in New Orleans.
It’s the ship’s longest trip from home port on Lake Pontachtrain, bringing a piece of American history to the Gulf Coast.
“They saved the world, and this is just one little piece of that," said a tour guide to curious visitors.
On Saturday afternoon, dozens lined up to tour PT 305. According to the World War II Museum, it’s the world’s only fully restored and operational torpedo patrol boat.
“When we got to the dock this morning, there was already a line waiting to board the boat, and there’s been a constant line since we’ve been here," said Senior Capt. George Benedetto.
“I’m a history buff. I love World War II, and this was great fun getting to see her in person,” said Craig Smith.
Many visitors shared their personal connection to the ship.
“My dad talked a little bit about riding the PT boats and how rough they were, and they patrolled always at night," said Hattiesburg resident David Duhon.
“My grandfather was Andrew Jackson Higgins, and he owned the company that employed 30,000 people and built all the landing craft, the PT boats and many many many other things during World War II," said Skipper Higgins.
Experts said PT 305 was a critical asset to the U.S. Navy during the war.
“She actually has three enemy kills in the Mediterranean, starting service in 1943 to 1945," Benedetto said.
People walked the deck while listening to stories about the young sailors who manned the ship.
“Two officers and the rest were enlisted men consisting of the motor max, machine gunners and CO and Xo of the boat," Benedetto said.
“The hard work that went into it, the dedication and the years that they spent bringing her back to life,” Smith said.
A 12-year restoration project brought PT 305 back to fighting shape and status as a living memorial for those fought in World War II.
“This is part of what we need to know as American citizens. How do we keep the freedoms that we have," said history buff Don Chamberlain.
Sunday is the PT 305′s last day on the Coast. It will be in Bay St. Louis Harbor on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
