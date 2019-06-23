Popp’s Ferry Bridge to close Sunday morning for repairs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While Scrapin’ the Coast created plenty of traffic backups on the Gulf Coast Saturday for drivers headed east and west, north and southbound traffic in Biloxi will also experience some delays Sunday morning.
Popp’s Ferry Bridge in Biloxi will be closed to vehicle traffic Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. as crews continue making repairs to the bridge electrical system.
During this time, please use an alternate route while traveling. To keep up with traffic related to Scrapin’ the Coast, CLICK HERE.
