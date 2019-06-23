MDEQ warns residents about algae at Hancock County beaches

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) advised residents and visitors, as well as pets, to avoid contact with certain waterways that contain blue-green algae, including swimming.
The advisory was sent out after samples were collected Friday at four different beaches in Hancock County.
MDEQ warns against coming in contact with the water at the following beaches:
- Lakeshore Beach
- Buccaneer State Park Beach
- Waveland Beach
- Bay St. Louis Beach
The samples were analyzed by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR).
The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. MDEQ says anyone who comes in contact with the algae should wash with soap and water and to not eat fish or any other seafood taken from these waters.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.