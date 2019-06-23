Long Beach High School alumni walk halls for last time before demolition

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday afternoon, Long Beach High School alumni took one last walk through the halls before construction begins.
Bearcats from years past marked their visit by leaving messages on the walls of their old high school.
The Long Beach School Board invited Bearcats from years past to relive their high school days. People spent the afternoon searching for familiar classrooms and reuniting with former classmates.
Graduates shared their experience after stepping onto the original campus for the last time.
“Memories. That’s what I wanted to come back to. I wanted to see my old lockers and see the classrooms," said one woman.
“Every drama that ever happened here she decided to tell me. She had a lot of good times here," said Montana Falks about her mother Vickie, both graduates of Long Beach High.
The Long Beach School Board hopes to complete the high school renovation project by 2021.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.