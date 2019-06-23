Historical marker unveiled honoring possible alien abduction in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An interaction that has made Pascagoula known around the world was finally commemorated Saturday. Calvin Parker’s tale about alien abduction is now marked forever on the banks of the Pascagoula River.
“It does mean a lot. It meant a lot that all my family came. All of Charles family came down today, but this means so much to have, especially the city and Jackson County and Pascagoula to recognize this,” Parker said.
Parker is referring to the historical marker that was unveiled at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula. The marker is the product of a lot of hard work, including that of Rebecca Davis.
“Oh this is absolutely a thrill for me. Especially after meeting Mr. Parker," said Davis, executive director for Pascagoula Main Street.
Davis was happy to finally unveil the marker, and she also ceded credit to the city and the historical society for making this possible. The historical society paid for the plaque, and the city determined the placement and supplied the workers to place it. While Parker was thrilled with the event and the turnout, he wasn’t alone in his excitement.
“I think it is wonderful. I have been waiting for something like this for years. I just wish my dad was here to see it. He would have been very proud,” said Charles Hickson.
Hickson is the son of the late Charles Hickson, who was with Parker when the two claimed the abduction occurred. Many at the event were emotional. Most were just happy that the interaction has finally been marked for future generations. Perhaps none more satisfied than the man who endured years of ridicule and doubt.
“It is emotional for me. I can’t really describe it because I would break out in tears if I do," Parker said. "I wish when I died I could be buried right here underneath this plaque, that would explain it the best. It is quite an honor.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.