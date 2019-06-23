Heat index over 100 again today

It’s another hot and humid day! Actual temperatures will be near 90 this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like 100-110 in South Mississippi. Drink plenty of water and take breaks if you’re going to be outside for long today. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most of us will see a partly cloudy sky.
We’ll stay warm and humid tonight with lows near 80.
A few more showers and storms may move through on Monday, but it’s still going to be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
Pop up showers and storms will be possible through Friday with highs in the low 90s.
