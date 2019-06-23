Biloxi Cars & Coffee event welcomes everyone

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Held in conjunction with the last day of Scrapin the Coast, the Cars & Coffee event is a favorite among many residents and visitors.
The event is free and open to the public. Kids and pets are also invited to join in on the fun, in addition to all makes and models of cars.
“These are great events with great people every time,” one user wrote on Facebook.
To get in on the fun, head out to Slap Ya Momma’s Smokehouse and Barbecue Sunday morning from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant will open early to provide coffee for the event.
