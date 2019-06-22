U.S. Supreme Court throws out death row inmate Curtis Flowers’ murder conviction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi death row inmate’s murder conviction is being thrown out by the United States Supreme Court.
Curtis Flowers has been tried six times for the same crime. He was convicted of murdering four people at a Winona furniture store in 1996.
“When I was a member of the court, we actually...I joined in an opinion, I think it was written by Judge Graves where we chastised Doug Evans at the time for striking black jurors,” said former Mississippi Supreme Court justice Oliver Diaz.
Doug Evans is the Montgomery County District Attorney. And it’s his ways of selecting jurors that were called into question and examined by the United States Supreme Court.
“Has cost the state of Mississippi and the citizens of the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions of dollars at this point, for actually just an abuse of his prosecutorial powers,” added Diaz.
The SCOTUS decision says the prosecutor’s efforts to keep African Americans off the jury violated the Constitution. One criminal defense attorney helped explain how those peremptory strikes work.
“Meaning that I just don’t think that person’s going to be good for my case so I’m going to strike them," said attorney Matt Eichelberger. "You don’t have to give a reason.”
If the other side thinks there’s a racial bias, attorneys can make what’s called a “Batson” motion. Then, the challenged attorney has to explain.
“Has to give what we call race and gender neutral reasons for those strikes," added Eichelberger. "Now, they don’t have to even really be plausible. They just have to exist. And that’s where Batson doesn’t have a lot of teeth.”
Evans was in court for a case today and his office did not have any comment. Flowers could now face a seventh trial.
Attorney General Jim Hood sent the following statement.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.