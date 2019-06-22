SNO offering help to special needs families with support group meeting

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Long nights of providing loving care. Wrestling with a wheelchair or lift. Struggling to meet your loved ones basic needs.
Families of special needs children face those challenges and more every day, and they want to be able to share their experiences and learn from others.
Sarah Herring of Biloxi is no stranger to those challenges. Herring’s daughter Kennedy Payton is on the autism spectrum.
After she left the doctor’s office, she wondered, “What do I do now? What can I learn, who can I talk to?”
Herring started to look online for support groups for parents like her but couldn’t really find any.
“You just kind of manage and educate yourself as well as you can and hope like heck that you get it right," she said. "You know there are people out there that have already been through this. They know more, have tips, advice, loopholes you know that could help you out if only you could speak to them.”
However, Herring found it difficult to find those people. Having a two-year-old on the autism spectrum made things more difficult because Kennedy can be sensitive to overstimulation.
“If we could develop something down here so children could play together, adults could socialize," Herring said. " A lot of times, I think people are nervous. They don’t really like to share their child’s diagnosis. It makes them uncomfortable for some reason.”
Herring said having a group could help “take away the wierdness.”
On Saturday, parents will get a chance to do just that when the South Mississippi Special Needs Organization hosts its first support group meeting in a long time.
“Parents have been asking for this,” said Donna Brewer, director of South Mississippi SNO.
Brewer said there is no set agenda for the meeting; it’s just an opportunity to meet others with similar life experiences.
“As a parent who was formerly in that position, I’m just kind of basing what they are needing on what I used to need when my own daughter was born 21 years ago,” she said. “I’m thinking probably they are looking to be able to connect with other parents, to find out what available resources are currently in the area, and just to be able to share stories and swap life experiences and know what other people are going through, and know that they are not alone.”
Herring was the driving force behind helping Brewer set up these meetings.
“It’s just life for me and Kennedy. She has autism; she’s non-verbal," Herring said. “It’s not abnormal. It’s just how she is, and that’s what I would hope with the support group, other people would feel comfortable and their children could feel comfortable. If enough people get together, anything could happen. Parents of special needs children, they’re some of the most strong, self-willed people I have ever met, because you’ve got to be pretty tough.
“I don’t need a therapist, I need a person, another parent to say, ‘Hey Sarah, this is what really helped us because we were there when our child was two and three years old,’ and then you have that to where you can help someone else.”
The support group meeting for families with special needs children will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Colorful Minds on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport. The meeting is free and open to the public.
“I’m excited about Saturday to see how many people show up,” Brewer said.
