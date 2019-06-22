SNO offering help to special needs families with support group meeting

“As a parent who was formerly in that position, I’m just kind of basing what they are needing on what I used to need when my own daughter was born 21 years ago,” she said. “I’m thinking probably they are looking to be able to connect with other parents, to find out what available resources are currently in the area, and just to be able to share stories and swap life experiences and know what other people are going through, and know that they are not alone.”