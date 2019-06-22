Scrapin’ the Coast starts off summer in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is expecting 25,000 Scrapin’ the Coast attendees to roll into Biloxi this weekend. Vendors began setting up Friday, many of them just as eager to for the festivities to get underway.
“From the time we get here, it takes us probably about six hours to set everything up, and then of course hopefully not as long when we leave, so hopefully we sell a lot of this stuff,” said vendor Tommy McClain.
Brandon McCoy was another excited vendor. This is his second trip down for Scrapin’ the Coast, and he knows how hectic the weekend will be.
“Tomorrow, when everybody is here in the swing of things, it gets extremely busy. So looking forward to a good night sleep tonight so it will be all day tomorrow," McCoy said.
Troy Crabtree looks forward to the noise and fun each year. He even recalls the days when he would hope to one day have a car featured in the event.
“I’ve been riding around at this show since as long as I can remember, wishing I could have a car. Someday, I’m gonna have a car I can park inside. Outside of Cruisin’ the Coast, this is what I build my whole year around," he said.
Crabtree and his family are regulars at Scrapin’ the Coast. Many of them have vehicles featured inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center. The event continues to draw new attendees and vendors each year.
“This event I have never been to before. I have heard a lot of good things about it, and to see the side by side industry make it in to the lowered trucks, you see the lifted trucks, just to have everybody in the industry" said Michael Beery. "Scrapin’ the Coast used to be a slammed low-rider event, but now you look around and it is all walks of life. Every type of vehicle is in here and that is what I like seeing. Everyone is coming together and that is what it all about.”
It was a sentiment that was mirrored by Crabtree.
“I mean the week is going to be awesome. It is going to be great. I am sure there is a handful of people that don’t enjoy it, but those are people that don’t enjoy cars. They got the rest of the year. This weekend, this weekend belongs to us," Crabtree said.
The festivities are set to get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the fun will roll on until 10 p.m. For a full list of activities, CLICK HERE.
