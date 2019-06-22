Saharan dust could make for hazy skies this weekend and early next week

You might notice skies will be a bit hazier than normal late this weekend into early next week thanks to the combination of high humidity and Saharan dust. This happens several times a year and usually by the time the dust makes it to South Mississippi, it is not as concentrated. You might notice, if there are no clouds, the skies may have a milky white hue in the afternoon. Sometimes, sunsets can appear more vibrant and redder. This can impact air quality, mainly for unusually sensitive groups who have severe breathing problems.