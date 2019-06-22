Red Cross kicks off summer with annual blood drive

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Red Cross welcomes residents to donate blood in their 32nd annual Media for Red Cross Blood Drive from June 24 until June 27. Multiple places along the Coast will be participating in this year’s drive.
Since 1988, the American Red Cross has been partnering with local media outlets to host a blood drive to allow them to maintain a substantial blood supply during the summer through the Missing Types campaign. The goal of the campaign is to encourage donors, especially new donors, to give this summer and become regular donors for years to come.
According to the Red Cross, only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood, but every two seconds, someone needs blood. The organization says enough people aren’t donating to help patients in need.
Patty Mace, a Vicksburg native, contributes blood donations to saving her life after she received blood transfusions due to complications while giving birth to her first child.
“My son would have grown up without his mother, but donors gave me life,” said Mace, thanking volunteer blood donors for saving her life. “Had I not received the blood transfusions, I would not have had the opportunity to meet my first-born child face to face,” she said. “Without blood donors, I would have died.”
During labor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mace had emergency surgery due to complications, lost a significant amount of blood, and received multiple lifesaving blood transfusions. It was not until a week and a half after her surgery that she was able to see her baby for the first time.
“Our volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients like Patty Mace,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager for the Red Cross Alabama and Central Gulf Coast Blood Services Region.
Residents can donate blood at the following blood drives along the Coast.
- Pascagoula Walmart at 4253 Denny Avenue from 1-7 p.m. on June 24.
- Edgewater Mall at 2600 Beach Blvd in Biloxi from 12-7 p.m. on June 25.
- Hollywood Casino and Resort at 711 Hollywood Blvd in Bay St. Louis from 11 a.m-6 p.m on June 26.
- Pass Christian Walmart at 1617 E. Beach Blvd from 1-7 p.m. on June 27.
