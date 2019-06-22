MISS MISSISSIPPI 2019: Winners announced in final round of preliminary competition

By China Lee | June 21, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 7:22 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 is getting underway in Vicksburg. 45 women from across the state are competing for a chance at the crown and for a spot in the Miss America Pageant.

The preliminary winners in the third and final round are as follows:

TALENT

Mary Margaret Hyer - Miss Riverbend

SOCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT AND EVENING WEAR

Macy Mitchell - Miss Hattiesburg

The Miss Mississippi pageant is on Saturday, June 22 at 8 pm at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm, followed by the pageant at 8 pm.

