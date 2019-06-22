Godmother uses tragedy as force for change

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roncia Fairconeture is on a mission to prevent another child from the same fate as her beloved goddaughter, Imani Rogers.
“I NEVER thought that something like this would happen to her. She was a beautiful spirit. All she cared about was going on a cruise and graduating from high school, and she was taken away from us just that quick,” Fairconeture said.
Imani was only 16-years-old when she was shot and killed. Police say she died at the hands of a teenager with a gun.
“She had the most beautiful spirit. We could go out to eat. We could go anywhere, and they would just be like oh my God we love her," the godmother explained. "She just had that spirit, and even though she’s not here with me, I want to carry that spirit with me and just spread that to everyone that I see and that I meet.”
For Fairconeture, part of spreading Imani’s spirit means spreading this message: say no to guns and gang violence.
“We’ve got to do something in the community to stop this senseless violence,” she explained.
Friday afternoon, she worked rolling up pledges that share Imani’s story. She plans to pass them out at a birthday celebration for Imani Saturday night.
“We have a pledge that we are wanting to give to all of the kids. Basically, it is a brief overview of her life, and it just talks to kids about the knowledge of guns... not wanting to bury anymore of their friends... not wanting to spend the rest of their lives or their friends’ lives in jail...just speaking up and knowing that there is something better in life,” Fairconeture explained.
She wants to impress upon the young people in the Coast community just how permanent the effects of gun violence can be on a family.
“You’re never the same, and you spend the rest of your life with regrets. They tell me it gets easier. I want to believe them,” Fairconeture said. "It’s a little too fresh for me to feel that way, but I would let them know the fact of me thinking it would never happen to me is a lie, and it takes your breath away when you lose someone that you love that way.”
She hopes this tragedy -her tragedy- can be used as a force for change.
“If we’re able to at least save one, we’ve done our job. But I think we can reach more than that. Imani was 16, but even if we can start reaching them 10 and 11 years old, so that they know it’s not cool. And if you see something that is not right, be that voice,” Fairconeture pleaded.
