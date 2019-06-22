Businesses perform acts of service on United Way Day of Action

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For United Way’s Day of Action, volunteers around the world give back to their communities through service.
“We all need to give back. If you give back and you invest in your community, that’s how great change happens," said Joshua Williams with United Way of South Mississippi.
Volunteers from Cable One spent their Friday morning getting ready for the lunchtime rush at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi.
“We helped with the clean up, we helped cut up vegetables for salad, we helped wash dishes. We prepared the meal, chicken dumplings," said Debra Toler, a Cable One employee.
Toler noted that cooking is not her strong suit, but she was willing to help help out wherever she could.
“I’m good at taking orders, not too good at cooking, but I know how to follow instructions," she said.
More than 60 volunteers from five companies set out to make a positive impact across South Mississippi, one small act of kindness at a time.
“We want to make sure that we’re making our community, the community that we live in and do business, a better place to live," said Greg Capranica, general manager at Cable One.
At Feed My Sheep in Gulfport, Woodforest Bank employees handed out meals to a steady flow of diners.
”We serve the food. They just come through the line, grab their food and go," said volunteer Taylor Hinton, who said she loves signing up for service projects whenever she can.
“I helped feed a family today. I helped build a house for someone before through giving back. It just brings me a lot of joy to know that I’ve helped others," Hinton said.
Joshua Wilson was glad to see so many people step up to the plate.
“As part of corporate social responsibility, they understand that they have to help and we all have to work together to do great work in our communities," Wilson said.
Volunteers serve in United Way Day of Action in more than 400 communities around the world.
