Bomb squad responding to D’Iberville restaurant after suspicious package found

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple viewers have reported seeing a bomb squad truck in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and D’Iberville Boulevard Friday night.
Capt. Marty Griffin with D’Iberville Police confirmed authorities received a call about a suspicious package at the Burger King restaurant. Per protocol, officers with the Biloxi Police bomb squad were called to the scene.
A source from American Medical Response told WLOX that traffic on Automall Parkway is being diverted.
Bomb squad authorities are still investigating the package at the time of this report.
