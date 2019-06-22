Authorities investigating cause of Gulfport fire

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a Gulfport fire that occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday.
The fire broke out at the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery at 28th Street and 23rd Avenue.
Flames easily reached 75 feet in the sky as Gulfport firefighters responded quickly.
Chief Michael Beyerstedt told WLOX. Saturday that the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but authorities have ruled out natural causes for the fire. No suspect has been identified at this time, according to Beyerstedt.
Authorities collected evidence from the scene Friday evening that will be processed over the weekend.
One firefighter was injured during the incident. Beyerstedt said the firefighter was punctured by a nail at the scene. He was hospitalized but is in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.
